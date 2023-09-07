'Blind Dave' completes Hadrian's Wall challenge
1 of 5
- Published
A blind fundraiser has completed his latest challenge to walk 84 miles along Hadrian's Wall - and he even added an extra five miles by mistake.
Dave Heeley, known in fundraising circles as Blind Dave, took five days to complete the 135km feat as he returned to sponsored challenges for The Albion Foundation after major knee surgery.
The 65-year-old from West Bromwich is now returning to the Black Country for reconstructive surgery on his other knee.
The Albion Foundation is the charitable arm of West Bromwich Albion FC and Blind Dave has so far raised more than £3m for the cause.
He hopes the Hadrian's Wall trek will net another £30,000.
"It's been a fantastic experience," he said. "It's 84 miles to cover Hadrian's Wall, but we covered 89.1 miles due to a little miscalculation, but we won't mention that.
"It's been an incredible journey, and my support team has been fantastic.
"It's been tough, it's been long, it's been hard, it's been really hot and it's felt like we've had mountains to climb and so many rocks to get over."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external