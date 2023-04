A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering a five-year-old boy in her care.

David-Mario Lazar was stabbed at his home in Poplar Road in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January 2022.

Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court earlier.

She is due to stand trial at the same court on 19 June.