It was a busy weekend in the Bailiwick of Guernsey as the ambulance service responded to 20 calls in 24 hours.

Emergency services were tasked to medical cases, falls and a crash.

Throughout the weekend, off duty staff were called back to work on three occasions.

Guernsey rescue vessel, The Flying Christine III, was sent to Herm on Saturday evening for an injured patient requiring treatment from paramedics and transfer to Guernsey.