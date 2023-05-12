Controlled explosion after suspicious package found
- Published
A controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious package after it was found at a business.
Police were called to the site in Exchange Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 17:25 BST on Thursday, the West Mercia force said.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to the scene while a 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place.
They examined the package and carried out a controlled explosion, the force said at 22:30.
The public and local businesses were thanked by officers for their patience while the cordon was in place.
