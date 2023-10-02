The clock, in school colours, was placed on a wall overlooking the playground.

Mr Barnett-Ward said: "The acting heads have done an amazing job in keeping the continuity, and Ruth's work as a foundation.

"There is no doubt the culture of the school is the one she established - and it's the continuation of that culture that still provides a wonderful nurturing education environment for our kids."

The Ofsted inspection for Ms Perry's school, carried out in November 2022, was published in March and found it to be "good" in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be "inadequate".

Ms Perry's family said the inspection process caused her significant distress.

The 53-year-old's death fuelled a campaign for the system of one-word grades to be changed.

Ofsted announced changes to its inspection system, including allowing schools given an inadequate rating over safeguarding to be re-inspected within three months, and a chance to be re-graded if they have addressed concerns.

MPs also launched an inquiry into Ofsted's school inspections.

Caversham Primary School was re-inspected in June, and upgraded to good.