Toll charges on roads in Republic of Ireland rise
- Published
Toll charges on roads in the Republic of Ireland have risen to their "maximum level".
The price rise affects nine toll roads across the country, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.
Drivers on the M1 motorway, which makes up the main route from Belfast to Dublin, will see prices rise by 10 cents (9p) from Saturday.
The Dublin Port Tunnel is not due to be affected by the increases.
Prices are in line with the rate of inflation.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which operates two of the toll roads, said the revenue would go towards road maintenance and operations.
The increase was scheduled to be introduced at the start of 2023 but was delayed by the Irish government due to the cost of living crisis.