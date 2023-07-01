T﻿oll charges on roads in the Republic of Ireland have risen to their "maximum level".

T﻿he price rise affects nine toll roads across the country, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.

D﻿rivers on the M1 motorway, which makes up the main route from Belfast to Dublin, will see prices rise by 10 cents (9p) from Saturday.

T﻿he Dublin Port Tunnel is not due to be affected by the increases.

Prices are in line with the rate of inflation.

T﻿ransport Infrastructure Ireland, which operates two of the toll roads, said the revenue would go towards road maintenance and operations.

The increase was scheduled to be introduced at the start of 2023 but was delayed by the Irish government due to the cost of living crisis.