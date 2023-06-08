A man has been left with serious injuries after a machete attack involving a group of men, police said.

The victim was assaulted by a group of 10 men in Harrowden Road, Bedford, at about midnight on Monday.

Bedfordshire Police said one of the attackers was a large man who used an e-scooter, while another, believed to be Italian, wore a balaclava and a jacket with a reflective strip on the back.

The force described other members of the group as of "mixed heritage".

PC Kirsty Allen said: "This was a very serious incident that resulted in serious injuries.

"We believe many people were involved and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or may know one of the suspects."