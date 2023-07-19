Man arrested after police raid Plymouth properties

A man has been arrested after police executed two warrants in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its officers, plus colleagues from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Trading Standards staff, were involved in the operation at two properties in the North Prospect and Peverell areas.

Officers said the 28-year-old man from the city had been arrested on suspicion of "being concerned in the supply of cannabis".

They also seized "a number of items, including suspected drugs and electronic devices".