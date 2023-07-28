A Suffolk beer festival is returning after a seven-year break.

The Ipswich Beer and Cider Festival is being held in the city's second converted church, St Clement’s Church, on Fore Street.

The event offers more than 100 real ales, craft beers and ciders from local and national brewers.

It is organised by the Briarbank Brewery in Ipswich in association with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and will run until 30 July.