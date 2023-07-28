Beer festival returns after seven-year hiatus
A Suffolk beer festival is returning after a seven-year break.
The Ipswich Beer and Cider Festival is being held in the city's second converted church, St Clement’s Church, on Fore Street.
The event offers more than 100 real ales, craft beers and ciders from local and national brewers.
It is organised by the Briarbank Brewery in Ipswich in association with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and will run until 30 July.
The last beer festival was held in 2015 at the local football ground.
This year's festival is the first major event taking place in the newly restored St Clement's Church, a Grade II-listed building.
Work including new drainage, toilet facilities and water supply has been completed in the church, which will host more events in the near future, according to Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, external.
Festival organiser and head brewer at Briarbank Brewery, Robert Lewis-Pyke, said: "I've had a great time planning the festival's return, and to see it all come together is amazing.
"It's been a real pleasure to meet some of the brewers who will be showcasing their beers at the festival.
"We've got some really great independent breweries in Suffolk and the surrounding counties, and I'm really excited to be able to bring their beers, alongside breweries from further afield, to the festival."
