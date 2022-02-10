Six new homes have been built in a part of Skye that has suffered years of depopulation.

Staffin Community Trust (SCT) began work on the housebuilding project in 2014 after Staffin's population had been reduced by 40 to 568 people in just four years.

A lack of affordable housing was a major factor behind the decline.

Six families have moved into the new properties in Stenscholl, a crofting township on the north east coast of Skye.

The affordable housing development is the first in Staffin in 23 years.