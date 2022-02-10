New Skye homes built to help halt depopulation
Six families have moved into the first affordable homes to be built in Staffin, Skye, in 23 years.
Staffin, on the island's north east coast, has suffered years of depopulation.
A lack of affordable housing was blamed for the decline.
The Scottish government has helped to fund the housebuilding project, which was led by community trusts.
Staffin Community Trust (SCT) began work on the housebuilding project in 2014 after Staffin's population had been reduced by 40 to 568 people in just four years.
A lack of affordable housing was a major factor behind the decline.
Six families have moved into the new properties in Stenscholl, a crofting township on the north east coast of Skye.
The affordable housing development is the first in Staffin in 23 years.
'Hard work'
SCT and its partners, the Communities Housing Trust and Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association, delivered the £1.6m project, which also includes a new health centre and business premises.
Scottish government funding was crucial to the affordable housing project, said SCT.
Director Donald MacDonald said: “It is great to see this project moving towards completion after many years of hard work by the trust."
But he added: "Unfortunately, this project does not address the underlying issues, faced by many young people and families, in relation to spiralling property costs, lack of affordable housing and general investment in rural communities."
The new residents are 12 adults and eight children.
Karen Hutchison, one of the new residents, said: “I love the wee community feeling between all the residents. It’s so lovely seeing all the kids popping into each other’s’ houses, outside playing and walking to school together.”