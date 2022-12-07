Updated plans for new-look city square unveiled
Updated plans to transform a public square have been unveiled after people were asked for feedback.
Designs for Hay Hill in Norwich now include more plants, improved seating, increased space for cultural activities and a water feature.
More than 400 people took part in a consultation on the project, which is intended to make the area between Next and Primark a more accessible space.
Work is expected to begin in January if approved by councillors on 14 December.
It had already been decided that several sculptures, including a replica of a large brain, would be relocated to Elm Hill Gardens.
A statue of 17th Century physician, philosopher and writer Thomas Browne will remain on the site, but will be moved to a less prominent area.
The project is one of eight in Norwich to be funded through the Towns Fund, a government scheme that awarded £25m to Norwich in 2020.
Leader of Norwich City Council, Alan Waters, said: "The consultation has shown how important the space is for the city - and I'm delighted that we're able to move ahead and give Hay Hill the makeover it deserves."
Hay Hill's market was once a place where carts would bring hay to the city for sale until attendance dwindled by the later 1950s.
In 1972 a garden and lawn surrounding Browne's statue was replaced with a paved area and water feature.
