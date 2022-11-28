Witness appeal after woman, 69, killed in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Surrey.
The crash happened on the junction of Jenner Road and Harvey Road in Guildford just before 11:00 GMT on Friday.
The woman was taken to hospital but died later that day. Her next of kin have been informed.
Surrey Police said the driver of a grey 2008 Peugeot has been fully cooperative with officers and has not been arrested.
The force is asking for witnesses, or any drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.
