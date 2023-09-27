Burst water main causes disruption to railway line
A burst water main has caused disruption to train services in parts of north Kent.
Southeastern said the burst main in the Kemsley area had resulted in a large amount of water flooding on to the Sheerness railway line.
Trains are not able to run through the station or on the line in either direction.
Network Rail Kent & Sussex have apologised to customers for the disruption.
Paul Prentice, media relations manager for Southeastern, said: “Response staff are on site and will be working with the water company to stop the flooding.
Replacement buses are running between Sheerness-on-Sea station and Sittingbourne station in place of cancelled trains, Southeastern added.
In a post to X, external, formerly Twitter, Network Rail Kent & Sussex said it had switched off power to the railway through Kemsley while it worked with the local water authority to resolve the issue.
They added Southern Water were on site dealing with the issue.
