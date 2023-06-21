Bus services in Kent facing widespread cuts
At a glance
Cuts to bus services are planned across Kent
Operators - who say levels have not returned to pre-pandemic numbers - blame dwindling demand and rising costs
One councillor urges the bus operator Stagecoach to "think again"
A bus operator is planning widespread cuts to services in Kent.
Scores of routes are to be cut or reduced which operator Stagecoach says is due to rising costs and falling demand.
Kent County Council (KCC) has described the county's operating model as "broken".
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it has given KCC over £16m in funding to improve local transport.
Stagecoach has earmarked 12 routes for closure across Folkestone and Ashford. It follows previously announced cuts by another operator, Arriva, in and around the Maidstone area.
Services coming to an end include:
Number 2 route between Ashford and Tenterden
Number 70 service between Folkestone and Shorncliffe
Number 334 between Sheerness and Maidstone
Operators have said they have been left stretched as passenger numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels and their costs have soared.
Joel Mitchell, managing director for Stagecoach South East, said it cannot continue to run at "significant losses".
He said: "Since the pandemic we're about 20% down on passenger numbers, but our costs have gone up about 20%.
Councillor Jim Martin, leader of Folkestone & Hythe district council, said the routes earmarked for cuts were "vital" for residents getting to work, hospital, school or college.
As he called on the bus companies to "think again", he said: "Reliable, accessible and efficient public transportation is what our community deserves."
In a statement, KCC said: "The industry in Kent and across most of the UK remains de-regulated and as such there is nothing that KCC can do to prevent operators from making these commercial decisions."
Money to support services withdrawn by commercial operators will be aimed at school services, said councillor David Brazier, KCC transport cabinet member.
The DfT said KCC will receive £16.1m in funding to "improve local bus services, speed up bus journey times and deliver lower fares".
The move follows initial government investment of £19 million, which brings the total funding to boost Kent’s bus services to over £35 million since 2022, the DfT said.
