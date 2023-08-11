The initiative is the latest change to take place on Paignton Road after traffic was banned in September 2022.

However, it was fully reopened to traffic this month after traders protested against the pedestrianisation.

The council said the colour scheme would give "greater clarity for road users and pedestrians" on the approach to a one-way road.

"The red is to remind motorists as they approach the junction to slow down and think ‘should I be driving through here’ before proceeding to turn slowly at the junction," a spokesman said.

He added "the blue is to better define the carriage for pedestrians".

The move was met with confusion by some on social media.

One user wrote: "It looks like it’s been turned into a children’s playground."

Many suggested it could be a water feature such as a paddling pool or a duck pond.

Others said it looked like an "emergency helicopter landing pad", an "octagon fighting ring" or "Legoland".

Another user joked it could be a "distraction from potholes".