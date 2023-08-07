Roman road network identified in Devon and Cornwall

A Roman road network that spanned across Devon and Cornwall and connected significant settlements has been discovered.

Archaeologists at the University of Exeter have used laser scans collected as part of the Environment Agency’s National LiDAR Programme to identify sections of the road west of the previously understood boundary.

Using sophisticated geographical modelling techniques the researchers have then been able to map out the full extent of the network.

The work reveals that far from Exeter being the main nerve centre of the network, it was North Tawton that supported vital connections with tidal estuaries north and south of Bodmin and Dartmoor.