Progress on proposed maternity services upgrade
Plans to upgrade maternity and neonatal services at the largest hospital in the Highlands have moved a step forward.
NHS Highland's board has approved a business case for the proposed improvements to facilities at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
The health board will now seek £5m in funding support from the Scottish government.
The proposals, which also require additional staff, are partly designed to help cope with more women from the neighbouring region of Moray coming to Raigmore to give birth.