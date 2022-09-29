P﻿lans to upgrade maternity and neonatal services at the largest hospital in the Highlands have moved a step forward.

N﻿HS Highland's board has approved a business case for the proposed improvements to facilities at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

T﻿he health board will now seek £5m in funding support from the Scottish government.

T﻿he proposals, which also require additional staff, are partly designed to help cope with more women from the neighbouring region of Moray coming to Raigmore to give birth.