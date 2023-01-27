A multimillion-pound expansion of a Nottinghamshire secondary school - and the demolition of a leisure centre - has been given the go-ahead.

The county council said the plans for Rushcliffe Spencer Academy, in West Bridgford, would see an additional 560 secondary school places created.

It said it would provide the local community with a new and improved sports facility.

The work will also see the demolition of the existing Rushcliffe Leisure Centre.