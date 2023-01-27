Green light for major school expansion
- Published
A multimillion-pound expansion of a Nottinghamshire secondary school - and the demolition of a leisure centre - has been given the go-ahead.
The county council said the plans for Rushcliffe Spencer Academy, in West Bridgford, would see an additional 560 secondary school places created.
It said it would provide the local community with a new and improved sports facility.
The work will also see the demolition of the existing Rushcliffe Leisure Centre.
The council said hundreds of school places were needed following the addition of thousands of new homes in the catchment area in recent years.
It approved funding of an additional £27m to deliver the work across several school sites.
Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and strategic asset management, said: "Building and expanding schools is one of the key ambitions of this council.
"The next few years will be an exciting time for school developments, with expansions and improvements planned across the county.
"The approval for expansion of Rushcliffe Spencer Academy addresses the growing demand we're seeing for secondary school places in Rushcliffe."
'Fantastic news'
The expansion will feature a new teaching block with dining facilities and sports hall and associated changing facilities.
There will also be remodelling works to existing buildings and improvements to the external area such as school access, car parking and grassroots pitch areas.
More than 50 new jobs will be created in both teaching and support roles to meet the needs of the growing school population.
Cabinet member for children and young people, Tracey Taylor, said: "It's fantastic news the expansion has been approved - the project will deliver an additional 450 secondary places and 110 sixth form places, increasing the school's current capacity by over a third.
"I'm sure this is very welcome news for residents in the West Bridgford and Ruddington areas, and I look forward to the project getting under way soon."