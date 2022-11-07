Town to spend £323k on improving safety
A total of £322,500 will be spent in a town to reduce the risk of violence to women and girls, and to reduce criminal activity, a council has said.
Bedford Borough Council said £250,000 would go towards improving lighting and visibility and installing CCTV cameras in four areas of the town.
The money has come from the Home Office, via its Safer Streets Fund.
Work is expected to be completed by Christmas.
The authority said the cash would also reduce criminal activity in certain areas and create safer places for everyone.
The areas are:
The footpath from Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh Temple, leading along the river to the Prebend Street Bridge
Ford End Road from the Guru Nanak Gurdwara to the railway bridge
Tavistock Street, Boswell Pace and the alleyway beside Queen Street Car Park
The Ampthill Road hospital bus stop seating and the alleyway between Victoria Road and Edward Road
Elected Liberal Democrat Mayor Dave Hodgson said the council was "taking safety seriously".
"We will continue to work with partners to further reduce criminal activity and provide safer streets for all.”
The remaining funds will be used for initiatives including "community engagement and improving signage", a spokesman said.
