The author of Sheffield-based Standing at the Sky's Edge has said she is "over the moon" after it was named best new musical at Sunday's Olivier Awards.

Chris Bush wrote the book for the show which first opened at at Sheffield's Crucible in 2019 and transferred to the National Theatre in February.

It tells the story of three families who live at the Park Hill council estate over a 60-year period.

The music was created by Sheffield singer songwriter Richard Hawley.