Police in Leicester are looking for witnesses after a laptop was stolen from a man while he walked near the city centre.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was on Conduit Street - close to the railway station - at about 18:00 BST on Monday when he was approached by another man.

Leicestershire Police said the man pushed him and took a carrier bag containing the laptop before fleeing on foot.

Officers are urging any witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch.