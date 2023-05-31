Items from two East Yorkshire churches, some of the objects dating back to the medieval era, are to be auctioned off to help raise money for repairs.

Beverley Minster and the town's St Mary's Church need restoration work totalling around £20m, according to the Two Churches One Town charity.

As part of the fundraising efforts, objects including medieval stone pinnacles, wood carvings and a barrow from the church's collections will be sold.

Tim Carlisle, chairman of the charity, said: "We are raising money to help keep both of these iconic buildings open and safe for people to visit."