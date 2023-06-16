'Prince of Darkness' says vote to name bull Ozzy

Ozzy OsbourneGetty Images

The Birmingham legend made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the games last August.

At a glance

  • Black Sabbath frontman endorses naming of Commonwealth Games bull Ozzy

  • Ozzy Osbourne calls on his 5.5m Twitter followers to vote for him

  • The sculpture will be permanently displayed at Birmingham New Street station

  • The public vote is open until midnight on 20 June

Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

Ozzy Osbourne has urged his millions of fans to vote for the Commonwealth Games bull to be named after him.

The 33 ft (10m) sculpture was the star of the opening ceremony of last year's Birmingham games.

Currently called Raging Bull, there is a shortlist of four names to vote for, as its permanent Birmingham New Street home is prepared.

The Black Sabbath frontman has urged his 5.5m Twitter followers to vote Ozzy, not Bostin, Brummie or Boulton.

The legendary 74-year-old Birmingham rocker made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the games last August.

Alongside Ozzy, Boulton is the name of the 18th century industrialist Matthew Boulton. The others on the shortlist probably need little explanation.

The bull and his new name will be unveiled next month.

The sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.

A petition to keep it in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.

PA Media

Self-styled Prince of Darkness and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has endorsed the Raging Bull be renamed after him

West Midlands mayor Andy Street worked with Network Rail to find a permanent home for the sculpture.

Mr Street said it had "so wonderfully captured the spirit" of the games.

"I cannot wait to see what the public decide they want tourists and local people to call the bull as they marvel at it in the brilliant setting of New Street Station in the months and years ahead," he said.

"Exciting times as the man himself has endorsed naming the Commonwealth Games bull Ozzy" tweeted Network Rail.

The public vote is open until midnight on 20 June.

