Ozzy Osbourne has urged his millions of fans to vote for the Commonwealth Games bull to be named after him.

The 33 ft (10m) sculpture was the star of the opening ceremony of last year's Birmingham games.

Currently called Raging Bull, there is a shortlist of four names to vote for, as its permanent Birmingham New Street home is prepared.

The Black Sabbath frontman has urged his 5.5m Twitter followers to vote Ozzy, not Bostin, Brummie or Boulton.