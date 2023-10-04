Growth in the Irish economy is slowing after a period of rapid expansion following the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading think tank has said.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has revised down its growth forecast for the domestic economy this year from 3.5% to 1.8%.

It said inflation, rising interest rates and falling demand for some exports are weighing on growth.

However, the ESRI added that the economy is still operating at capacity.

It said that low unemployment is likely to be maintained for the foreseeable future.

"Notwithstanding the normalising activity domestically and the slowdown in international trade, the domestic Irish economy is currently operating at capacity," the ESRI said.

"In particular, in relation to employment intensive sectors like construction," it added.