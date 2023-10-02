Donaldson, who was Children's Laureate between 2011 and 2013, is best known for stories illustrated by Axel Scheffler including The Gruffalo, Superworm, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Ms Donaldson said: "It is such a beautiful space, it's got quotes written by pupil librarians which is brilliant and lots of lovely books which is the most important thing.

"I hope all the children in this school grow up to be lovers of books."

The author gifted a copy of her latest picture book, The Oak Tree, to the school.

Head teacher Lawrence Caughlin said: "It’s incredible, we’ve been so lucky to get Julia here. It’s such a boost for the library and the school and the whole area."

Mr Caughlin added that costs for improving the library facilities had been kept down thanks to members of the community gifting their time.