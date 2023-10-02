Author Julia Donaldson opens Sussex school library
The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson opened the renovated library at Swiss Gardens Primary in Shoreham-by-Sea on Monday
The renovation cost around £15,000 thanks to locals gifting their time and expertise
The school plans to use the facility for community events in future
Children's author Julia Donaldson has officially opened a renovated library at a primary school in West Sussex.
The author behind books including The Gruffalo cut the red tape at Swiss Gardens Primary in Shoreham-by-Sea on Monday.
The £15,000 library renovation was a collaboration between the school and members of the local community.
School officials said they hoped the investment would improve pupils' reading and instil a love of reading for leisure.
Donaldson, who was Children's Laureate between 2011 and 2013, is best known for stories illustrated by Axel Scheffler including The Gruffalo, Superworm, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.
Ms Donaldson said: "It is such a beautiful space, it's got quotes written by pupil librarians which is brilliant and lots of lovely books which is the most important thing.
"I hope all the children in this school grow up to be lovers of books."
The author gifted a copy of her latest picture book, The Oak Tree, to the school.
Head teacher Lawrence Caughlin said: "It’s incredible, we’ve been so lucky to get Julia here. It’s such a boost for the library and the school and the whole area."
Mr Caughlin added that costs for improving the library facilities had been kept down thanks to members of the community gifting their time.
Swiss Gardens' librarian Leia Sands, who works with the Great School Libraries Campaign, said: "What makes this library extra special is how the whole school community has come together to transform it."
The school hopes to open up the library to the local community with joint parent and child events and other community activities in the future.
