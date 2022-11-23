Police officer phoned in sick to attend social event
- Published
A police officer who phoned in sick so she could attend a social gathering with colleagues would have been sacked if she had not resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.
Leicestershire Police held a gross misconduct hearing for Danielle Perkins following the incident in January.
The panel, which met on 15 November, found the allegation was proven and Ms Perkins had breached standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.
It concluded had she not resigned from her role in October, she would have been dismissed without notice.