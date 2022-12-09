A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles.

A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a passenger in the Fiesta, a woman in her 70s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Essex Police said the Fiesta driver, also in his 70s, remained in a serious condition at hospital.

