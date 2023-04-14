Memorial garden planned for football pitch ashes
At a glance
A memorial garden is planned for Ipswich Town Football Club
It will be for ashes moved from its current football pitch as a new surface is installed
The garden could be open by the start of the next season
- Published
A football club is planning on building a memorial garden for ashes that were interred on a pitch that is due to be re-laid.
Ipswich Town Football Club said when installing a new state-of-the-art surface, ashes "will inevitably be disturbed".
It said it wants to relocate the earth from where they were placed to a new memorial garden at the rear of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
A memorial service, for family members and next of kin, will be held around 24 April.
The club said it was contacting family members affected.
It thanked its supporters "for their understanding with this sensitive matter".
A planning application for the garden is due to be submitted to Ipswich Borough Council next week, and it hopes will be in place by the start of the next season.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external