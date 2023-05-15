Council forms coalition after Tory poll losses
At a glance
The district council in South Kesteven is to be run as a coalition after a deal was struck between Conservative and Independent councillors
The agreement was needed after the local Conservative party lost 16 seats, including the council leader and deputy leader at the local elections
The new leadership will be made official at a meeting later this week
Graham Jeal will become the new council leader
South Kesteven District Council will be run as a coalition after Conservative councillors entered into an agreement with a group of Independents.
It comes after the council leader and deputy leader were unseated and the Conservatives lost 16 seats at the local elections earlier this month.
More than a week of negotiations took place after the council was left under no overall control and the Conservatives have now been joined by three Independent councillors.
The Tories had secured 24 seats, which left them five short of a majority.
The deal will put newly-elected Conservative leader councillor Graham Jeal in charge of the council.
The new leadership, with Independent councillors Paul Wood, Jane Wood and Penny Milnes, will officially assume their positions at the council meeting on Thursday.
The coalition says it aims to put an end to "divisive politics" and work as a partnership.
Conservative councillor Graham Jeal said it was a situation the council had not seen for over 20 years.
"The situation requires new thinking and demands that we work together with other councillors who share professionalism and commitment to working with our officers for the benefit of South Kesteven residents," he said.
Viking ward councillor Paul Wood added: "I am pleased to see this new spirit of partnership with our group.
"The South Kesteven Coalition lays the groundwork for an inclusive administration that can administer South Kesteven responsibly."
Fellow Independent councillor Ashley Baxter was disappointed with the news, saying South Kesteven voters were clearly "fed up" with Conservatives.
"We are really disappointed that these Independent councillors have chosen to join the Conservatives they ran against in the local elections," he said.
"It was a delicate balance before and now it's even more delicately balanced."
