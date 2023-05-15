South Kesteven District Council will be run as a coalition after Conservative councillors entered into an agreement with a group of Independents.

It comes after the council leader and deputy leader were unseated and the Conservatives lost 16 seats at the local elections earlier this month.

More than a week of negotiations took place after the council was left under no overall control and the Conservatives have now been joined by three Independent councillors.

The Tories had secured 24 seats, which left them five short of a majority.