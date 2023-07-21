Two men have been sentenced for attempting to use a dead man's body to deceive a post office and claim his pension in the Irish Republic.

Declan Haughney, 41, was sentenced to two years and 37-year-old Gareth Coakley was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The incident occurred in Carlow town in January 2022.

On Friday the Circuit Criminal Court in Carlow was shown CCTV footage of both men dragging the lifeless body of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle, who had a hat on, from his home to the post office.