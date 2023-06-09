A house fire which caused the ceiling to collapse was caused by a mirror reflecting the sun, a fire service said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Mold Road in Wrexham at 17:33 BST on Thursday.

The residents safely evacuated and were not harmed due to a smoke alarm.

The fire had started to spread into the attic and an area of roof had to be cut away.

Community safety and arson reduction manager Jane Honey said: “While this type of fire may seem like one of the more unusual cases, in principle it is the same as focussing the sun's rays with a magnifying glass."