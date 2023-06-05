A hostel for people leaving prison has been opened by two men who tackled a terrorist in a London attack.

Darryn Frost met Steve Gallant when they were involved in the 2019 attack that left two dead during a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmongers' Hall in the city.

They have now set up a social enterprise in Northampton which aims to help ex-offenders get back on their feet.

Mr Frost said the project, named Own Merit after one of those killed, is an attempt to turn the event into "something positive".