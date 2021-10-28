Two albino wallabies are on the run after they broke out of their enclosure when strong winds damaged a fence.

The white marsupials escaped from Thorner Alpacas on the outskirts of Leeds in the early hours of Thursday morning, the sanctuary said.

People living in or near the village of Thorner are being asked to check their gardens for the animals as they "could be anywhere", owner Nathan Clough said.

Roxy, who is pregnant, and Amadeus remain outstanding.

Mr Clough, who co-owns the animal sanctuary, said people should not approach them as they could be easily spooked.

He said: "We’re just wanting people to check their gardens and be vigilant. We have a vet on standby.

"The fields are that vast and it backs onto so many neighbourhoods they could end up in."

