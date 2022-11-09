Appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary
- Published
Officers have appealed for information after a "large amount" of jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the items were taken from a home in New Parks Boulevard, between 18:30 GMT on 24 October and 03:00 the following day.
They include diamond rings, gold rings and necklaces, the force added.
Investigating officer Det Con Sally Harrold urged anyone with any information to come forward.
“I’d like to speak to anyone who recognises any of the jewellery – have you been offered it for sale or maybe even been sold items that appear similar?" she said.