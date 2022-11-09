A﻿ppeal after jewellery stolen in burglary

G﻿old and diamond rings were stolen from a house in Leicester

Officers have appealed for information after a "large amount" of jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Leicester.

L﻿eicestershire Police said the items were taken from a home in New Parks Boulevard, between 18:30 GMT on 24 October and 03:00 the following day.

They include diamond rings, gold rings and necklaces, the force added.

Investigating officer Det Con Sally Harrold urged anyone with any information to come forward.

P﻿olice urged anyone who recognised any of the jewellery to get in touch

“I’d like to speak to anyone who recognises any of the jewellery – have you been offered it for sale or maybe even been sold items that appear similar?" she said.

