A﻿n e-scooter trial is to end after nearly two and a half years, a council has said.

Slough Borough Council has been observing the use of 300 dockless e-scooters since the scheme started in June 2020.

The trial had been extended several times but the authority confirmed on Wednesday it will end on 30 November.

E-scooters will be removed and a report will be shared with the council cabinet in February next year.

The e-scooters are operated by Neuron Mobility UK .

The contract was coming to an end which meant the council was unable to extend it without opening it up to tender.

“This is a chance to pause and evaluate the trial, whilst we undertake more work and preparation for an expected DfT decision on permanent schemes once the national trials have completed," Councillor Mohammed Nazir said.

H﻿e added he enjoyed seeing residents and commuters enjoy scooting around the borough.