Police increase patrols to counter car cruisers
- Published
Police in Nottinghamshire are increasing the number of officers on patrol in a bid to tackle car cruisers.
Complaints from residents in Rushcliffe saw more officers on the A52 between Gamston and Edwalton and the A453 at Ratcliffe-on-Soar on 4 October.
Issues raised around the gathering of drivers included parking problems, noise pollution and "inconsiderate driving".
Nottinghamshire Police said: "A number of cars were stopped with drivers being spoken to and issued advice."
Sgt Sarah Merrall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I understand people's passion for their vehicles and catching up with friends by coming together to talk about a shared interest, but we can never condone anti-social behaviour in areas as a result of these car meets.
"We will always support genuine car enthusiasts and understand the majority act appropriately and respect the laws of the road but unfortunately there are complaints from the public due to the minority who feel they can use the roads and car parks as race tracks."