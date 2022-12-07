Four fishermen have been rescued after their boat is thought to have struck rocks off a Welsh island.

The men were found on a liferaft off Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, HM Coastguard said.

They were uninjured and brought safely to shore by a lifeboat crew from Angle.

A Coastguard spokesman said the fishing boat was still at Skomer Island, and an aircraft would be sent to check for pollution.

The island is protected, as an important nesting area for puffins and Manx shearwaters.