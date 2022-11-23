Frida Kahlo show poised to open in Coventry

An exhibition that explores the life and work of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo aims to show visitors something new, its artistic director says.

The show in Coventry opens to the public at the Reel Store from Friday until 29 January.

Kahlo's personal diary is being used to put the exhibition together, organisers say.

"People will find something new, something they haven't seen before," artistic director Carla Prat says.

The exhibition has been put together in three stages, to cover the artist's life as a public figure in the 1930s and 40s, her personal story in Mexico and finally The Blue House in Mexico City where she lived and painted.

More than 100 works of art, literary works, and photographs make up the show with a voiceover highlighting Kahlo's writings.