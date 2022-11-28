Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said.

D﻿evon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton.

I﻿t happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those injured were taken to hospital.

O﻿ne driver in his 60s and his passenger, a woman in her 90s, remain in hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening.

T﻿hey are both from the Woking area in Surrey.

Two others who were treated in hospital have since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The vehicles involved were an orange Vauxhall Crossland, a grey Mitsubishi ASX and a grey Kia Rio.