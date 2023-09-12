Another union, the NASUWT, decided not to go ahead with a planned strike on Tuesday after agreeing to accept a backdated pay award of 7.9%.

Carl Howarth, president of NAHT and head of Jersey College for Girls, described it as a “very serious and very sad day”.

He said: “This is the first time the NAHT in Jersey has taken this action and I think it underlines the grave concerns and the seriousness of the situation we are seeing each day…

“We are seeing each day the problems of recruitment and retention”.

He said: “We have received a pay cut of 11% over the last decade - to receive a below Retail Prices Index (RPI) offer this year… is simply intolerable”.

Andy Jehan, assistant chief minister and vice-chair of the States Employment Board, said it was disappointing an agreement had not been reached.

He said the board met representatives of the unions on Friday and again on Monday and "unfortunately were not able to reach an agreement" despite offering arbitration, where a third party makes an independent decision.

He said: “We’ve listened to the unions and the staff and we’ve put a lot of effort into recruitment and retention."

He added: "We have 113 more staff in schools this year compared to last year…

"We don’t have any vacancies for teachers in primary schools and we have very few now in secondary schools”.