CCTV images released in rape investigation
- Published
Detectives investigating an alleged rape have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
Police said a woman claims she was attacked about 00:30 BST on Saturday after she left High Brooms train station in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
She said she was approached by a stranger who made advances to her, before following her.
The woman said she was then raped inside a property.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.