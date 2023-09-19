CCTV images released in rape investigation

CCTV imageKent Police

Detectives want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged rape

Detectives investigating an alleged rape have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Police said a woman claims she was attacked about 00:30 BST on Saturday after she left High Brooms train station in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

She said she was approached by a stranger who made advances to her, before following her.

The woman said she was then raped inside a property.

Kent Police

Police have released two CCTV images of the man they wish to speak to

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links