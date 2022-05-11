Drug dog Bailey saved by police animal charity
At a glance
Bailey spent years searching for cash, drugs and weapons
The springer spaniel's health deteriorated in April
The vet's bill totalled £1,500
Police charity Thin Blue Paw Foundation offered to pay
- Published
A former police dog who helped bust a drug-dealing ring has been given life-saving treatment.
Ten-year-old springer spaniel Bailey spent eight years as a cash, drugs and weapons detection dog with Humberside Police before retiring from service last year alongside handler PC Chris Wright.
But in April Bailey was rushed to the vets when he collapsed, suffering from what was later diagnosed as Cushing's disease - a condition of the adrenal glands.
Because of Bailey's history as a working dog, Mr Wright was unable to get pet insurance and was left with a bill of £1,500. For help paying the bill, he turned to Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity dedicated to the welfare of serving and retired police dogs in the UK.
"Bailey was at the vets for six days and, for the first few days, we really thought we were going to lose him," said his owner Mr Wright.
"The vets said we could euthanise him but we didn't want to give up on him.
"He needed nine litres of fluid to rehydrate him but he finally started to perk up, lift his head and wag his tail again."
Mr Wright was "thrilled" when the charity offered to cover the bill.
"Bailey will need lifelong treatment to manage the Cushing's as well as regular check-ups so it's a huge weight off my mind to know," he added.
Mr Wright, from Grimsby in North East Lincolnshire, said Bailey is a "typical springer", adding: "He never runs out of energy, never stops looking or searching."
Among his notable successful searches was one of a shop in Hull where he found 1.5kg of cocaine, helping police to uncover a large drug-dealing ring.
When Mr Wright retired, he adopted both Bailey and another police dog he worked with, a German shepherd called Pedro.