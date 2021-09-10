UK's highest restaurant to be refurbished

The site's owner - public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) - said the restaurant was being upgraded in anticipation of visitors later next year, when the funicular is due to reopen following repairs.

HIE had hoped to reopen the railway this winter, but Covid, bad weather and a shortage of materials meant this was not possible.

The restaurant revamp includes "significant improvements" to catering areas and a redesign of the dining space and bar.

The funicular connects a base station with the restaurant and a ski area.