UK's highest restaurant to be refurbished
- Published
Work has started on a £780,000 revamp of the UK's highest restaurant.
The Ptarmigan is situated 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain, near Aviemore.
It forms part of a snowsports centre owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and run by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd.
The restaurant has been shut to the public since the Cairngorm funicular - the UK's highest railway - was closed 2018 due to structural problems.
The site's owner - public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) - said the restaurant was being upgraded in anticipation of visitors later next year, when the funicular is due to reopen following repairs.
HIE had hoped to reopen the railway this winter, but Covid, bad weather and a shortage of materials meant this was not possible.
The restaurant revamp includes "significant improvements" to catering areas and a redesign of the dining space and bar.
The funicular connects a base station with the restaurant and a ski area.