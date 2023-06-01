A rapist who posed as a taxi driver when he preyed on two women has been jailed for 17 years.

Thasawar Iqbal picked up the first woman in Birmingham in December 2021 and made sexual advances to her and tried to take her into a house, police said.

She escaped and he was arrested but, while on bail, picked up another woman and subjected her to sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of offences including sexual assault and rape.

Police said he took drugs while he drove his first victim, having offered her a lift home from the city centre before taking her to an unknown location.

She managed to get away after Iqbal made sexual advances and stopped at a house where he tried to take her inside.