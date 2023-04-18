Wrong way motorway driver fails eyesight test

A car facing the wrong way of the M40 at Handcross, High WycombeTVP Roads Policing

The driver pulled on to the hard shoulder of the M40 after travelling in the wrong direction, police said

A driver who was spotted driving the wrong way on a motorway has surrendered his driving licence after failing an eyesight test.

Thames Valley Police said the "elderly motorist" was seen driving down the off slip of the M40 at High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on a "busy Saturday morning".

He was motoring in lane two near junction four, before "pulling over onto the hard shoulder", it added.

The vehicle was recovered from the motorway.

The force thanked National Highways for its assistance.

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

You might also be interested in

Related internet links