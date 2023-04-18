A driver who was spotted driving the wrong way on a motorway has surrendered his driving licence after failing an eyesight test.

Thames Valley Police said the "elderly motorist" was seen driving down the off slip of the M40 at High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on a "busy Saturday morning".

He was motoring in lane two near junction four, before "pulling over onto the hard shoulder", it added.

The vehicle was recovered from the motorway.

The force thanked National Highways for its assistance.