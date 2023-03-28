A pub believed to be the wonkiest in Britain has been listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.

The Crooked House, on Himley Road, near Dudley, was revealed this month to be one of 61 freehold pubs being sold by Marston's PLC.

The 18th Century venue has been popular in the region, attracting visitors to see the distinctive leaning building.

It has three trading areas including a separate restaurant, according to its online listing.