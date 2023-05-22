Time capsule from 1905 donated to Manx Museum
A time capsule from 1905 found during a primary school demolition has been gifted to Manx National Heritage (MNH).
It was discovered by builders near to the grounds of Henry Bloom Noble School in Douglas in January.
Newspapers and coins had been buried in a glass jar sealed with wax and wrapped in lead.
Head teacher Rachel Ashley said the pupils and staff wanted to donate the capsule "so others can find out about it”.
Henry Bloom Noble School was opened in 2016, replacing Ballacloan Infants' School in Tynwald Street and Fairfield Junior School in Demesne Road.
Using digitised newspaper collections, staff at MNH discovered the contents of the unopened container.
The Mona's Herald reported that it had been buried during the school's foundation stone laying ceremony on 22 November 1905.
The report said the sealed bottle, laid at what was formally the Demesne Road Board School, contained lists of the names of the members of the board and of the officials and head teachers at the time.
The report also said that the copies of newspapers the Mona's Herald and the Daily Times, coins from the time and other documents relating tot he building works the jar contained would "prove of interest when in the future the bottle is opened".
Ms Ashley said staff and pupils were "excited and surprised" when the 118-year-old capsule was uncovered.
"We are pleased to donate in to the Manx Museum so others can find out about it”, Ms Ashley said.
