Earlier this week, workers managed to paint the word "shcool" outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.

The Welsh word for school was also written incorrectly - instead of reading ysgol, it said ysool.

It’s certainly not the first time an embarrassing spelling mistake or translation error has been spotted in Wales.

From road instructions, supermarket signs, government messages and even maps, here are some of the gaffes that have invited ridicule in recent years.