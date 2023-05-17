First female Judicial Greffier appointed in Jersey

A Jersey lawyer will become the first woman to take over the role of Judicial Greffier in Jersey.

Advocate Rebecca Morley-Kirk will replace Advocate Adam Clarke following his appointment to assistant magistrate.

The Bailiff's Chambers said Ms Morley-Kirk's past practice since 2000 had focused on criminal law, human rights, mental health and immigration cases.

Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae said the role was "an ancient and distinguished one", and wished her "every success".

Ms Morley-Kirk will be sworn into the Royal Court "later this year", the Bailiff's Chambers confirmed.