A public front desk at a police station in Plymouth is to close for more than three weeks.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its public enquiry office at Crownhill station would be closed from 2 to 25 September to carry out essential building improvement work.

Officers said they “endeavoured to keep disruption to the public to an absolute minimum” but the work was going ahead after other improvements at the station ran ahead of schedule.

Anyone who wanted to go to a station in person could still go to the Charles Cross station in the city centre, they added.

If a crime was in progress, or life was in danger, people should still call 999, police said.